LGBTQ Activist Reacts to SCOTUS Anti-Discrimination Ruling
Published June 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
J. Froelich
/
Arkansas Public Media
Jewel Hayes demonstrates outside the Washington County Courthouse during Trans Visibility Day.
Last week, the
Supreme Court ruled to extend rights to protect lesbian, gay and transgender employees under The Civil Rights Act of 1964. Fayetteville City Attorney Kit Williams and trans activist Jewel Hayes with NWA Equality explain how the historic decision impacts LGBTQ people in Northwest Arkansas.
