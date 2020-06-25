Arkansas Reports Nearly 700 New COVID-19 Cases, Governor Pushes Back on Statwide Mask Rule

At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 687 new COVID-19 cases in the state. Washington and Benton Counties again recorded the highest numbers of new cases with 96 and 45 respectively. There were also 26 new coronavirus cases in Sebastian County. There were two additional deaths. Arkansas's neighbor to the south, Texas, is also experiencing a surge in new cases and is slowing plans for further reopenings. In response to a question about that situation, Hutchinson said the Lone Star State had reopened more than Arkansas. Many of today's other questions were devoted to masks and whether the governor would consider a statewide rule, but he maintains that is not the right move for the state. Secretary of Health Nate Smith also announced there will be increased testing in Washington County over the next two weeks. To watch the full briefing, click here.



