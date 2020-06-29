Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Story of the Best Third Baseman in Baseball History
Published June 29, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
This week's tour of Arkansas history, courtesy of the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, places the spotlight on Brooks Robinson, who was born in Little Rock and became of the best third baseman in baseball history.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
