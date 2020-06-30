State Works to Complete COVID-19 Testing As Nursing Homes Ready to Reopen to Visitors

Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas increased by 520 over the last 24-hour testing period, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Washington County had 152 new cases and Benton County had 33. Five more deaths occurred during the monitoring period, with a total 270 Arkansans having died from COVID-19. In advance of easing restrictions on visitations at most long-term care facilities, almost every resident and staff member has been tested. Arkansas Secretary of Health Nate Smith also said the state is planning to do more targeted testing in Washington County. And with the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaching, Smith again reminded residents that social distancing must be observed at all gatherings. The governor also provided an update on the state budget, which didn't suffer as much as anticipated during the pandemic. To watch the full briefing, click here.



