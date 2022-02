Arkansas-based Heifer International - a non-profit addressing poverty and hunger through agriculture - recently became a Savory Gloabal Network hub. The project from the Savory Institute aims to train more people on regenerative agriculture and holistic management as a way to combat climate change. Donna Kilpatrick, Heifer Ranch Manager and Land Steward, says the partnerships will make the 1,200-acre ranch in Perryville a leader in teaching restorative farming in the state.