Ozarks at Large Stories

Walton Family Foundation Expands Design Program

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 19, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST
wff_design_example.jpg
Courtesy
/
Walton Family Foundation
An example of "Using design to drive vibrant, inclusive communities in Northwest Arkansas."

The Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program was launched by the Walton Family Foundation in 2015 to help connect design firms with local projects dedicated to public spaces. This year 31 new design firms have been added to the pool.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
