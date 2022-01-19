Ozarks at Large Stories Walton Family Foundation Expands Design Program KUAF | By Kyle Kellams Published January 19, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 7:17 Courtesy / Walton Family FoundationAn example of "Using design to drive vibrant, inclusive communities in Northwest Arkansas." The Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program was launched by the Walton Family Foundation in 2015 to help connect design firms with local projects dedicated to public spaces. This year 31 new design firms have been added to the pool.