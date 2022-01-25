© 2022 KUAF
Northwest Arkansas Workforce Development Facilitates New Careers for Qualified Youth and Adults

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 25, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST
remington_and_blue_pup.jpeg
Courtesy
/
Remington McGuire
West Fork veterinarian tech trainee, Remington McGuire, a high school senior this year, comforts puppy, Blue.

The Workforce Division of the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District provides free comprehensive career guidance and facilitated hands on training to disadvantaged adults and youth across the nine-county region, under the federally funded Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act. Seventeen year-old Remington McGuire is a WIOA veternarian tech trainee who someday plans to open her own practice in Northwest Arkansas. 

JobsArkansas Workforce CenterLabor
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
