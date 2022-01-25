Northwest Arkansas Workforce Development Facilitates New Careers for Qualified Youth and Adults

The Workforce Division of the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District provides free comprehensive career guidance and facilitated hands on training to disadvantaged adults and youth across the nine-county region, under the federally funded Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act. Seventeen year-old Remington McGuire is a WIOA veternarian tech trainee who someday plans to open her own practice in Northwest Arkansas.
