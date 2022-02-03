High Positivity Rate and Low Testing Numbers on University of Arkansas Campus
The data provided by Pat Walker Health Center at the University of Arkansas shows that the positivity rate on campus is at 24% for the month of January. While masking is mandated inside buildings and classrooms, the university cannot mandate regular COVID-19 testing on campus. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 in a capacity outside of the Pat Walker Health Center, officials request that you self-report your diagnosis.