University of Arkansas

High Positivity Rate and Low Testing Numbers on University of Arkansas Campus

Matthew Moore
Published February 3, 2022
COVID-19 Testing Clinic in the Union Mall

The data provided by Pat Walker Health Center at the University of Arkansas shows that the positivity rate on campus is at 24% for the month of January. While masking is mandated inside buildings and classrooms, the university cannot mandate regular COVID-19 testing on campus. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 in a capacity outside of the Pat Walker Health Center, officials request that you self-report your diagnosis. 

