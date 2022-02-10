Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Preparing for the Future of Banking
Published February 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST
Laura Merling, the former Chief Transformation Officer for Google is the new Chief Transformation and Operations Officer for Arvest Bank. She is the featured guest on this week's
Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
For this week's look back at the news, Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics examines ArcBest revenue, a developing legislative primary in the…
Pierre Ferrari, President and CEO of Arkansas-based Heifer International, announced he will step down in September. Ferrari has led the global development…
John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette and Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics discuss GOP censure and more in their weekly…