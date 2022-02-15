Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
More Reasons We Say What We Say
Published February 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, gives us more origins of English-language idioms.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
You know what it means if you "let the cat of the bag" or "butter up" somebody. But why, exactly, do we say these things? Our Militant Grammarian,…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back with a ten-year challenge. She has a list of words that entered our shared vocabulary in, or around,…
-
Courtney Lanning says the new rom-com Marry Me, with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, may not break new ground...but it is better than most holiday-adjacent romance movies.