Clint Schaff became KUAF 91.3 FM's third general manager in July 2024. His background spans media innovation and community engagement. As a founder of LA Times Studios, Schaff developed audio, video, and event journalism, including hit podcasts, Oscar-winning documentaries, and multimedia events. An AdWeek Creative 100 honoree and Grand Effie winner, he has also led global operations for advertising and PR agencies. Schaff has taught media at USC and the University of Arkansas. He aims to expand KUAF's reach and impact across west and northwest Arkansas, driven by his belief in public media's role in fostering community dialogue.