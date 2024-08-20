Maggie Ryan is a reporter and local host of All Things Considered for Little Rock Public Radio.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Maggie fell in love with the Natural State when she moved to attend Hendrix College, where she earned a B.A. in English/Literary Studies and Classics.

In the summer of 2021, Maggie served as a reporting intern for the San Antonio Heron, a nonprofit newsroom focused on housing and development in south-central Texas. After covering stories ranging from low-income development projects to local politics for the Heron, Maggie continued to develop her reporting skills as a writer and editor for the Profile, the campus magazine at Hendrix College. During college, Maggie joined a fellowship teaching Arkansans about the Holocaust.

Maggie is interested in stories about life in central Arkansas, housing and development, and the ongoing development of Holocaust education in Arkansas. In her free time, Maggie loves hiking, reading, and learning to identify native plants and birds.

