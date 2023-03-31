Monthly

Welcome to the Beloved Community Podcast brought to you by KUAF and the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr Council.

The Beloved Community Podcast is designed with community in mind. We seek to highlight individuals and organizations that strive to build Dr. King’s beloved community in the Northwest Arkansas region, the state of Arkansas and beyond.

Each month, you’ll hear from leaders in our community, working to combat poverty, racism, and inequity and promote the ideals of the Beloved Community where injustice ceases and love prevails. BE INSPIRED TO JOIN THE MOVEMENT

coming out on April 4th, the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King.