The BeLOVEd Community

Episode 1: Building the Beloved Community with Dr. Charles Robinson

By Lindsey Leverett,
Chris Seawood
Published April 4, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT
Design by Kaysie Wilson
For our inaugural episode, Lindsey talks with University of Arkansas Chancellor, Dr. Charles Robinson, about his historic appointment as the UA's first African American Chancellor. He also talks about his recommitment to the land grant mission of the University, increasing access and resources for students from Arkansas, and how hard it is to choose between R&B and hip hop in Lindsey's fast five questions.

To learn more about Dr. Robinson, visit chancellor.uark.edu, and learn more about the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council here.

The BeLOVEd Community Martin Luther King JrBeloved Community University of Arkansas
Lindsey Leverett
Chris Seawood
