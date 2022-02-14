Ozarks at Large Stories
News and Culture Stories about Northwest Arkansas, the Arkansas River Valley and more from Ozarks at Large
Latest Episodes
-
This weekend the Arkansas Department of Health recorded the 10,000th COVID-19 death in Arkansas. And today the Arkansas Legislature begins the regularly-scheduled fiscal session.
-
At a price tag of just over $200,000, more than $35 million in medical debt was forgiven and erased for 23,896 Arkansans in all 75 counties. Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and Abby Hughes Holsclaw of Arkansas Asset Funders Network discuss the impact of this debt forgiveness and the future policy plans to prevent this from happening in the future.
-
We go into our own archives for a 2020 conversation we had with Randy Dixon, from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, about the creation of the McClellan-Kerr Navigations System.
-
February is American Heart Month. We hear from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute about the causes of heart disease and steps to prevent risk factors.
-
Courtney Lanning says the new rom-com Marry Me, with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, may not break new ground...but it is better than most holiday-adjacent romance movies.
-
We start our show with Governor Asa Hutchinson's call for prison expansion, a citizenship session at Fayetteville Public Library, and the latest COVID-19…
-
Tourism spending and air travel in Arkansas have picked up, but are not back to pre-pandemic levels. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and…
-
After the all-time high of 46 COVID-19 patients last month, nearly double that of the previous peak last June, Arkansas Children's Hospital's Executive…
-
The northeastern Oklahoma conservation group Save the Illinois River claims inadequate wastewater treatment in northwest Arkansas threatens downstream…
-
Every year Becca Martin Brown, the features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, reminds us that Valentine's Day is approaching. She does so…