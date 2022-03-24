© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
OALitunes.png
Ozarks at Large Stories

Break Week Brings Home Some Local Favorites

Published March 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tunes -Grove.png

Though it is spring break for many in the region, there are still many opportunities to see live music throughout the region during the next several days.

Thr. Mar. 24

Fri. Mar. 25

Sat. Mar. 26

Sun. Mar. 27

Mon. Mar. 28

  • Tai Verdes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - start at $20, 8:30 p.m.
  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 29

Wed. Mar. 30

Thr. Mar. 31

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories MusicTalking Tunes
Stay Connected
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis