Break Week Brings Home Some Local Favorites
Though it is spring break for many in the region, there are still many opportunities to see live music throughout the region during the next several days.
Thr. Mar. 24
- Bootleg Royale, Honey Collective at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 8:30 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and Mark McGee at Moonbroch (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
Fri. Mar. 25
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators w/ Earl Cate at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $7.00, 6 p.m.
- Rachel Ammons, Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9:15 p.m.
- Jalopy at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 10 p.m.
- Project 1268 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Patti Steel at Black Apple (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Erin Detherage at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Kyren Penrose at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Sad Daddy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Marshall Tucker Band w/ The Outlaws at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $49, 7:30 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 26
- Forgotten Space at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Effron White, Lauren Blaine at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Dirrty Blu, The Salesman at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- The Amy Winehouse Experience at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8 p.m.
- Robbing Ford at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Family Holler, High With Friends at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Chris Colston at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
Sun. Mar. 27
- Bones of the Earth at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soulshakers at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Mountain Music Fam Jam at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Mon. Mar. 28
- Tai Verdes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - start at $20, 8:30 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Mar. 29
- 10 Years, Black Map, VRSTY at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- Rowan Lee at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed. Mar. 30
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.
Thr. Mar. 31
- Duke Deuce at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - start at $22.50, 7:30 p.m.
- Traveling Squirrels at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at JJ's Grill (Springdale) - 6 p.m.