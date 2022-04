Michael McHale has performed on more than two dozen recordings and on three continents. He'll perform twice this week in Fayetteville: at a private event at Butterfield Trail Village and at Covenant Church on Wedington in west Fayetteville. He also performed this week at KUAF at the Mary Baker Rumsey Steinway piano. Though the Thursday event is private, the first ten requests to rstamps@btvillage.org will be able to attend.