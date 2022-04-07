Rap, R&B, Country and More On Tap
The next week offers a range of live music opportunities throughout the KUAF listening area.
Thr. Apr. 7
- Hooten Hallers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, 6 p.m.
- Ashley McBryde at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - , 7 p.m.
- Joey Alexander Trio at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
Fri. Apr. 8
- UltraSuede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Randall Shreve and the DeVilles at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Old Man Saxon, Baang, Jasper Logan at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - , 8 p.m.
- DOTS, Gardensnakes, RINGS at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Cliff Avenue at Mount Sequoyah Center (Fayetteville) - , 6:30 p.m.
- Deviator, Zachary Howell at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Modeling, The Rumors at Bike Rack Brewing (Bentonville) - , 6:30 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at The Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - , 7 p.m.
- Sebasiten Bordeaux at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - , 7 p.m.
- Cody Hibbard at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 9
- Hayes Carill at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $22 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- The Odds at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - , 7 p.m.
- Whisky Outlaws, Train Wreck, Dominic Bryan Roy at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - , 8 p.m.
- VoiceJam Competition at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $19, 7:30 p.m.
- Avery Waltz at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - , 7 p.m.
- Bryan Copeland at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - , 6 p.m.
- Frank Foster, Crawford and Power, Dylan Earl at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
Sun. Apr. 10
- MK Ultra at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Lead Pipe Conservatory at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - , 6 p.m.
- Tower of Power at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $29, 7 p.m.
- Mountain Music Fam Jam at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - , 5 p.m.
- David Loving at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - , 3 p.m.
Mon. Apr. 11
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - , 6 p.m.
Wed. Apr. 13
- James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - , 6 p.m.
Thr. Apr. 14
- Cherub at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $23, 7:30 p.m.