Many Benefits, Few Risks, Associated with Recently Authorized Second Covid-19 Booster Vaccine

In late March the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 second booster vaccines for adults age 50 and over. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also approved a second Johnson & Johnson booster as well. Arkansas Center for Health Improvement President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses the benefits and risks. He also advises Arkansans to maintain pandemic defensive measures against new virus subvariants in circulation.

