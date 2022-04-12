© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
OALitunes.png
Ozarks at Large Stories

Many Benefits, Few Risks, Associated with Recently Authorized Second Covid-19 Booster Vaccine

Published April 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Thompson_headshot_for_print.jpg
Courtesy
/
ACHI
Dr. Joe Thompson is President and CEO of Arkansas Center for Health Improvement

In late March the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 second booster vaccines for adults age 50 and over. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also approved a second Johnson & Johnson booster as well. Arkansas Center for Health Improvement President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses the benefits and risks. He also advises Arkansans to maintain pandemic defensive measures against new virus subvariants in circulation.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Arkansas Center for Health ImprovementCOVID-19
Stay Connected
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich