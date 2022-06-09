Arena Rock and More In Story for Week Ahead
A wide variety of live music is on tap for the next several days, including a few national touring bands, plenty of rock and roll, and more.
Thr., Jun. 9
- Jazz Jam at Roots HQ at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Route 358 at Gulley Park (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Pura Coco at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Jimmy Buffett at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $205, 8 p.m.
- The Klocks at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
Fri., Jun. 10
- The Bel Airs at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Whitey Morgan at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 9 p.m.
- That Arena Rock Show at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Funk Factory at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Uncrowned Kings at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Steely Dan, Snarky Puppy at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $39.50, 7:30 p.m.
- Ozark Dragonfly at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Get This at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Cody Canada and the Departed at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $18 adv, $23 day of, 8 p.m.
Sat., Jun. 11
- Big Smith, The Burney Sisters at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $23 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Front Porch, The Damn Neighbors at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Mike Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Bad Dad Jokes, Dust Mothers, Moldilocks, Moonsong at Nomad's Trailsaide (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Naia Izumi at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $12, $10 for members, youth free, 7:30 p.m.
- Modern August at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Blew Reed and the Flatheads at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Danny Mullen at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- UltraSuede at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Mister Lucky at JJ's (Fort Smith) - 8:30 p.m.
- Roving Gambler Band at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun., Jun. 12
- Tacie and the Sunshine Band at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin, Dirty Flannel Shirt at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 1:30 p.m.
- Gone so Long at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - 12 p.m.
- Rebecca Jed at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
Mon., Jun 13
- REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $39.50, 6:45 p.m.
Tue., Jun. 14
- John Fullbright Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8 p.m.
Wed., Jun. 15
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, Ov Sulfur at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $33, 7 p.m.
Thr., Jun. 16
- Blue Water Highway at Gulley Park (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Matt the Electrician, Mia Gjeldum at Black Apple Community (Bentonville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 7 p.m.
- Roger Thomas at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.