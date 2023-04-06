Jazz, Synth and More Ahead This Week
The next seven days of local music features Diversity Weekend in Eureka Springs, the return of the Vine Brothers to a beloved local bar, Brianna Thomas performs at Walton Arts Center and more.
Thr., Apr. 6
- Peter Rexford at >Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at >The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Creed Fisher at >Majestic (Fort Smith) - $23 adv, $28 at door, 6 p.m.
Fri., Apr. 7
- Swade Diablos at >George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Wade Bowen at >George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $23 at door, 9 p.m.
- KISS Army at >JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
- The Phase, The Dryline at >Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Caden Crawford, Peter Rexford, Kin and Company at >Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Brianna Thomas Sextet at >Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $33.00, 7:30 p.m.
- , Diversity Band at >Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- McLeod Nine at >The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sat., Apr., 8
- Jed Harrelson, Mildenhall at >George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Michael Bewley at >Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Caterina Barbieri at >The Momentary (Bentonville) - $30.00, 8 p.m.
- IRIS at >Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Corey Timmons at >The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Josh Meloy at >Majestic (Fort Smith) - 4-pack $60, 8 p.m.
Sun., Apr., 9
- Tenci, Jude Brothers, Frances Grove at >George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
- IRIS & Diversity Band at >Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 2 p.m.
Mon., Apr., 10
- Dreamist, Take//Rest, EyeToEye at >Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at >The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Apr., 11
- Dawes at >JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $27.50 adv, $32.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Apr., 12
- Badfish at >JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Elvie Shane at >George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Ben Harris at >Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- The Vine Brothers at >Maxine's Taproom (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
Thr., Apr., 13
- Shakedown Strings, Noah Richmond and Friends at >George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Tyler George at >Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at >The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Blackberry Smoke at >TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $39.00, 8 p.m.