Ozarks at Large Stories

Jazz, Synth and More Ahead This Week

By Timothy Dennis
Published April 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT
The next seven days of local music features Diversity Weekend in Eureka Springs, the return of the Vine Brothers to a beloved local bar, Brianna Thomas performs at Walton Arts Center and more.

Thr., Apr. 6

  • Peter Rexford at >Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at >The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
  • Creed Fisher at >Majestic (Fort Smith) - $23 adv, $28 at door, 6 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 7

Sat., Apr., 8

Sun., Apr., 9

Mon., Apr., 10

Tue., Apr., 11

  • Dawes at >JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $27.50 adv, $32.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Apr., 12

  • Badfish at >JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 at door, 7:30 p.m.
  • Elvie Shane at >George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 at door, 8:30 p.m.
  • Ben Harris at >Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
  • The Vine Brothers at >Maxine's Taproom (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.

Thr., Apr., 13

