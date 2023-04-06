Jazz, Synth and More Ahead This Week

The next seven days of local music features Diversity Weekend in Eureka Springs, the return of the Vine Brothers to a beloved local bar, Brianna Thomas performs at Walton Arts Center and more.

Thr., Apr. 6



Peter Rexford at >Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Los Roscoes at >The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Creed Fisher at >Majestic (Fort Smith) - $23 adv, $28 at door, 6 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 7

Sat., Apr., 8

Sun., Apr., 9

Mon., Apr., 10

Dreamist, Take//Rest, EyeToEye at >Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.

Sprungbilly at >The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Apr., 11

Dawes at >JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $27.50 adv, $32.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Apr., 12

Thr., Apr., 13