Wood Brothers, Judah and the Lion, More Music Ahead This Week
The coming week features multiple "big-name" touring acts with stops in the region, as well as the usual mix of folk, country, blues, metal and more.
Thr., Apr., 13
- Shakedown Strings, Noah Richmond and Friends at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Blackberry Smoke at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $39.00, 8 p.m.
Fri., Apr. 14
- The Boss Tweeds at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Kitchen Dwellers, Sicard Hollow at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $23 at door, 9 p.m.
- Rachel B Band at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Duwendé at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Pinoy Rockstars at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $45.00, 7 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- David Graham and the Eskimo Brothers at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Justin Larkin at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Vintage at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Chad Prather at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 7 p.m.
Sat., Apr., 15
- Buddy Shute and Mark McGee at Jammin' Java (Fayetteville) - 9 a.m.
- Judah and the Lion at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $30 adv., $35 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Jonteal at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv., $12 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Destroyer of Light, Temptress, Ghost Hollow, The Salesman at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Tao of Lucy, Sleep Clinic, The Big Sad at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 7 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, Eric Howell, JrSOAPbox at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Vintage at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Avery Waltz at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Mick Byrd at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Casey Donahew at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $25, 6 p.m.
- The Boss Tweeds at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun., Apr., 16
- Dominic Roy at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
Mon., Apr., 17
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Apr., 18
- The Wood Brothers at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $30 adv., $35 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Amber Violet at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- C-Kan, MC Davo, Dharius at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $35, 8 p.m.
Wed., Apr., 19
- Umphrey's McGee at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35 adv., $40 at door, 8 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Clutch at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $39, 9 p.m.
Thr., Apr., 20
- The Brook and the Bluff, Savannah Conley at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin Combo at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Not Petty at Red Door Bar and Grill (Tontitown) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Austin Upchurch at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 7 p.m.