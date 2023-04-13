© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Wood Brothers, Judah and the Lion, More Music Ahead This Week

By Timothy Dennis
Published April 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT
Tunes -Grove.png
KUAF

The coming week features multiple "big-name" touring acts with stops in the region, as well as the usual mix of folk, country, blues, metal and more.

Thr., Apr., 13

Fri., Apr. 14

Sat., Apr., 15

Sun., Apr., 16

  • Dominic Roy at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.

Mon., Apr., 17

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Apr., 18

Wed., Apr., 19

  • Umphrey's McGee at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35 adv., $40 at door, 8 p.m.
  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
  • Clutch at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $39, 9 p.m.

Thr., Apr., 20

Ozarks At Large
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
