2nd and 4th Friday of each month

Resilient Black Women is a new podcast from hosts Joi McGowen and Deneshia Simpson, founders of the nonprofit Resilient Black Women. Joi and Deneshia seek to reimagine mental health access for communities of color and are committed to redefining what it means to have courage, resilience and a heathy sense of self. New episodes every 2nd and 4th Friday of the month. The first season will run March through June, 2022.