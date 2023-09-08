© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Resilient Black Women
Resilient Black Women

RBW Season 3: Transitions, Boundaries, and Barriers

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia Simpson
Published September 8, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Resilient Black Women logo
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

In this Episode Deneshia and Joi lead us through a conversation about honoring life’s transitions! Joi shares some big news with the listeners! Deneshia talks about the importance of guarding our emotional energy. Deneshia shares that transitions are maybe not always so exciting. She hopes our listeners make space for all the emotions that come up with transitions. Joi tells us more about boundaries and how to define them. We hope y’all enjoy this episode!

Remember to honor your story, honor your body, and remember transitions happen in seasons. Seasons always change. You got this! And you are not alone! To know more about @resilientblackwomen_org follow them on Instagram or visit their website. Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on KUAF.com. Send us a message about how this episode is resonating with you! We love hearing from you!

Tags
Resilient Black Women Resilient Black WomenMental health
Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is the co-host of <i>Resilient Black Women.</i>
See stories by Joi McGowan
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
See stories by Deneshia Simpson