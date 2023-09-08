RBW Season 3: Transitions, Boundaries, and Barriers

In this Episode Deneshia and Joi lead us through a conversation about honoring life’s transitions! Joi shares some big news with the listeners! Deneshia talks about the importance of guarding our emotional energy. Deneshia shares that transitions are maybe not always so exciting. She hopes our listeners make space for all the emotions that come up with transitions. Joi tells us more about boundaries and how to define them. We hope y’all enjoy this episode!

Remember to honor your story, honor your body, and remember transitions happen in seasons. Seasons always change. You got this! And you are not alone! To know more about @resilientblackwomen_org follow them on Instagram or visit their website. Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on KUAF.com. Send us a message about how this episode is resonating with you! We love hearing from you!

