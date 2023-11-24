RBW Season 3: Setting boundaries with family when there is trauma

Deneshia and Joi share a little about why boundaries are so important in your life when there has been trauma in your family, friendships or even dating relationships.Deneshia and Joi really wanted to take time to recognize that the holidays are not always good for all of us. They hope you give yourself permission to put distance between you and those who don’t love or celebrate you well. They hope you find community and connection all around you. Remember you are not alone! You are more than enough!