Resilient Black Women
RBW Season 3: Setting boundaries with family when there is trauma

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia Simpson
Published November 24, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST
Deneshia and Joi share a little about why boundaries are so important in your life when there has been trauma in your family, friendships or even dating relationships.Deneshia and Joi really wanted to take time to recognize that the holidays are not always good for all of us. They hope you give yourself permission to put distance between you and those who don’t love or celebrate you well. They hope you find community and connection all around you. Remember you are not alone! You are more than enough!

@resilietblackwomen_org @joimcgowan_lpc

*Deneshia does not have a instagram

Resilient Black Women #mentalhealthmatters Resilient Black Women
