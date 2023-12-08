RBW Season 3: Special guest Heidi Dennis, discusses her book which is all about anxiety

Heidi Dennis,MS, LPC is a therapist and author of her new book Hello Anxiety! Deneshia and Joi invited Heidi to come into the studio to tell us all about her new book! In this episode Heid defines anxiety as she discusses so many tangible ways to help you deal with your own anxious thoughts! Deneshia and Joi share some of their takeaways from the book! You can order your copy of Hello Anxiety at amazon.com or by visiting Heidi’s website here! www.heididennislpc.com You can follow Heidi on instagram for more insight into how to comfort your body when anxiety shows up. Thanks for stopping by!