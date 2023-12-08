© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's the Season of Giving at KUAF! Learn how you can give to KUAF and get gifts in return!
Resilient Black Women
Resilient Black Women

RBW Season 3: Special guest Heidi Dennis, discusses her book which is all about anxiety

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia Simpson
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Resilient Black Women logo
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Heidi Dennis,MS, LPC is a therapist and author of her new book Hello Anxiety! Deneshia and Joi invited Heidi to come into the studio to tell us all about her new book! In this episode Heid defines anxiety as she discusses so many tangible ways to help you deal with your own anxious thoughts! Deneshia and Joi share some of their takeaways from the book! You can order your copy of Hello Anxiety at amazon.com or by visiting Heidi’s website here! www.heididennislpc.com You can follow Heidi on instagram for more insight into how to comfort your body when anxiety shows up. Thanks for stopping by!

Tags
Resilient Black Women Resilient Black Women#mentalhealthmatters
Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is the co-host of <i>Resilient Black Women.</i>
See stories by Joi McGowan
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
See stories by Deneshia Simpson