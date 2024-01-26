RBW Season 4: Let's Talk About Justice and Black Women
Gina is the founder and director of The Essie Justice Group is on a mission to harness the collective power of women impacted by mass incarceration and empower these women to help end mass incarceration. Deneshia and Joi were so grateful to talk with Gina! In this episode you will learn ways you can partner with the Essie Justice Group by nominating yourself or another woman who may have been impacted by mass incarceration. Gina mentions some research she did to further understand the impact that mass incarceration has on women and Black women. You can find that research here.
We hope you feel as empowered as we did when we talked with Gina! This episode is about empowerment! Get connected! Get active! You are an important part of healing the world! Thanks for listening!
Tell us your story! If you would like to share how this episode impacted you please message us on instagram @resilientblackwomen_org or email us here resilientblackwomen@gmail.com
You can learn more about the Essie Justice Group by following them online via instagram @Essie4justice
