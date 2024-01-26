© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.
Resilient Black Women
Resilient Black Women

RBW Season 4: Let's Talk About Justice and Black Women

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia Simpson
Published January 26, 2024 at 7:05 AM CST
Resilient Black Women logo
Gina is the founder and director of The Essie Justice Group is on a mission to harness the collective power of women impacted by mass incarceration and empower these women to help end mass incarceration. Deneshia and Joi were so grateful to talk with Gina! In this episode you will learn ways you can partner with the Essie Justice Group by nominating yourself or another woman who may have been impacted by mass incarceration. Gina mentions some research she did to further understand the impact that mass incarceration has on women and Black women. You can find that research here.

We hope you feel as empowered as we did when we talked with Gina! This episode is about empowerment! Get connected! Get active! You are an important part of healing the world! Thanks for listening!

