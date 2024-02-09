© 2024 KUAF
Resilient Black Women
RBW Season 4: Let’s Talk Legal with Dequishia Prude-Wheeler

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia Simpson
Published February 9, 2024 at 7:05 AM CST
Resilient Black Women logo
Dequishia Prude Wheeler, the owner and founder of Prude Legacy Law Group PLLC. Prude Legacy Law Group is a premiere modern law firm focused on providing business and estate planning services to communities of color. She talks to us passionately about her practice and the importance for all of us to understand the basics of ESTATE PLANNING.

This episode is for ALL OF US! Black, White, Asian, Latinx. This is for all of us! Married, Single or Divorced! Deneshia and Joi feel that Dequishia came to the studio to teach us so much about the importance of planning what happens to your body and your stuff when you die!

Listen to this! Share with a friend! And if you need Dequishia’s services visit her website! She works statewide and nationwide!https://prudelegacylaw.com

Let us know what your TAKEAWAYS are in the comments!

@resilietblackwomen_org

@joimcgowan_lpc

*Deneshia does not have a instagram*

Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is the co-host of <i>Resilient Black Women.</i>
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
