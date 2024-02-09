RBW Season 4: Let’s Talk Legal with Dequishia Prude-Wheeler
Dequishia Prude Wheeler, the owner and founder of Prude Legacy Law Group PLLC. Prude Legacy Law Group is a premiere modern law firm focused on providing business and estate planning services to communities of color. She talks to us passionately about her practice and the importance for all of us to understand the basics of ESTATE PLANNING.
This episode is for ALL OF US! Black, White, Asian, Latinx. This is for all of us! Married, Single or Divorced! Deneshia and Joi feel that Dequishia came to the studio to teach us so much about the importance of planning what happens to your body and your stuff when you die!
Listen to this! Share with a friend! And if you need Dequishia’s services visit her website! She works statewide and nationwide!https://prudelegacylaw.com
Let us know what your TAKEAWAYS are in the comments!
