Short Talks From the Hill
online as a podcast
Short Talks From The Hill is a podcast highlighting research and scholarly work at the University of Arkansas campus. Each segment features a university researcher discussing his or her work.
For more information: researchfrontiers.uark.edu
Latest Episodes
Jacquelyn Wiersma-Mosley, professor of human development and family sciences, talks about her research on NFL player violence.
Jill Marshall, assistant professor of geosciences, discusses her research on Earth's surface and Arctic watersheds in Northwest Territories, Canada.
Hugh Churchill, associate professor of physics in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, discusses the MonArk NSF Quantum Foundry and…
Karl Schubert, associate director of the Data Science Program, discusses innovation, creation of the multidisciplinary data science program, and a recent…
Shauna Morimoto, associate professor and chair of the Department of Sociology and Criminology, and Anne O’Leary-Kelly, professor of management and senior…
Shannon Servoss, associate professor of chemical engineering, and Now Diagnostics received an emergency use authorization for their rapid Covid-19 test…
Celina Suarez, associate professor of geosciences, discusses recent findings on the social habits of tyrannosaurs.
Jordan Blair Woods, associate professor of law, argues that separating traffic enforcement from critical police functions will prevent minority groups…
Jeffrey Murdock, associate professor of music education and winner of the 2021 Grammy Music Educator Award, discusses his teaching philosophy.
Jeff Gruenewald, associate professor and director of the Terrorism Research Center in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, discusses the January 6…