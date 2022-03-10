Sound Perimeter: SHE Music

This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe gives us a preview of what we can expect from this year's edition of the SHE Music Festival, featuring music and performances by Chihchun Chi-sun Lee and Jonanny Navarro.

The University of Arkansas Music Department will present the Fourth Annual SHE Festival of Women in Music March 13-18. This year’s Festival will be virtual, featuring two guest composers, a faculty concert, and a student concert, highlighting musical compositions written by women.

Kicking off the Festival will be the SHE Faculty Concert, which will be premiered on the Music Department YouTube channel on Sunday, March 13 at 3:00 pm.

Composer-in-Residence Dr. Chihchun Chi-Sun Lee is originally from Taiwan, and her path has taken her to the United States and then Korea will give a talk entitled “Cross-Cultural Musical Encounters” at 7:00 pm on March 13. This will outline her own work and her decision to compose in both traditional Taiwanese and contemporary art styles. On Monday, March 14 at 7:00 pm, Dr. Lee will have a Livestream Zoom composition master class. Attendees at this class will have a chance to hear Dr. Lee’s suggestions and motivational comments for young composers.

Composer-in-Residence Johanny Navarro lives in Puerto Rico and is known for her works reflecting the Caribbean musical aesthetic. Navarro will offer a master class for composers, at 4:00 pm on March 16, lending her unique cultural view to young aspiring composers. And at 7:00 pm on March 16, Navarro will present “Cronicas de una Compositriz,” (Chronicals of a Composer), a look at culture and design in her own works.

The SHE Festival will conclude with the SHE Student Concert featuring the Music Department’s own students performing works by women, with a YouTube Premiere release on Thursday, March 17 at 7:00 pm.