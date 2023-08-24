Sound Perimeter: Water

Today in Sound Perimeter, we listen to the sounds of rivers and water, an invitation to tranquility and a reminder of nature's force and rhythm. These sounds weave a narrative of life's continuity, a constant flow mirroring the passage of time and the enduring vitality of the natural world.

Find more about today's featured artists:

https://www.andreaclearfield.com/

http://www.lucianoberio.org/en/biography

https://helenegrimaud.com/

https://www.music.msu.edu/faculty/profile/ava

