Sound Perimeter: Water

By Lia Uribe
Published August 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT
composers Andrea Clearfield and Luciano Berio
Today in Sound Perimeter, we listen to the sounds of rivers and water, an invitation to tranquility and a reminder of nature's force and rhythm. These sounds weave a narrative of life's continuity, a constant flow mirroring the passage of time and the enduring vitality of the natural world.

Find more about today's featured artists:
https://www.andreaclearfield.com/
http://www.lucianoberio.org/en/biography
https://helenegrimaud.com/
https://www.music.msu.edu/faculty/profile/ava

Sound Perimeter MusicSound PerimeterOzarks at Large
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
