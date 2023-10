In the ever-evolving world of music, older ideas often find new life and add a refreshing twist to tradition. Today in Sound Perimeter, we listen to excerpts of two pieces separated by more than one hundred years and many miles. Nostalgia and innovation, where the echoes of the past resonate with a modern audience, create a profound sense of continuity and reinvigorated conventions.

Find out more about our composers:

Pyotr Tchaikovsky

Alyssa Morris