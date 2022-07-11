The R Word: An Introduction

In the first episode of The R Word, we meet host Lowell Taylor as he shares his journey through his Christian faith toward an understanding of racial, social and economic justice and the obstacles he faced trying to raise reparations with White Christian churches in Northwest Arkansas. He also previews episodes 2 and 3 with Greg Thompson, co-author of Reparations with Duke Kwon, and Jemar Tisby, author of How to Fight Racism and The Color of Compromise, host of the podcast Pass the Mic and founder of The Witness Foundation, to fund Black Christian leaders.