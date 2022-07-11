© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
The R Word
The R Word

The R Word: An Introduction

Published July 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT
The R Word

In the first episode of The R Word, we meet host Lowell Taylor as he shares his journey through his Christian faith toward an understanding of racial, social and economic justice and the obstacles he faced trying to raise reparations with White Christian churches in Northwest Arkansas. He also previews episodes 2 and 3 with Greg Thompson, co-author of Reparations with Duke Kwon, and Jemar Tisby, author of How to Fight Racism and The Color of Compromise, host of the podcast Pass the Mic and founder of The Witness Foundation, to fund Black Christian leaders.

The R Word