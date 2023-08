Dr. Caree Banton, Director of the African and African American Studies Program at the University of Arkansas, returns to host season 5 of Undisciplined. In the first episode of the new season, Dr. Banton introduces some of the concepts she will explore with new co-host Nenebi Tony, a writer and researcher hailing from Ghana, West Africa and a graduate student pursuing a Master's in Food and Agricultural Law at the University of Arkansas School of Law.