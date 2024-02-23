© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your voice matters to KUAF! Your perspective will give us valuable insights into what we're doing and areas that may not address your needs. Please take a moment to complete this confidential listener survey to help us better serve you!
Undisciplined1400.png
Undisciplined

Reading Black History Through Film

By Caree Banton,
Karynecia ConnerLeah Grant
Published February 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

In this episode, we speak to three Black Film makers about conveying Black history through the lens of films. We explore how these different kinds of storytelling are facilitating new kinds of narratives about African Americans and Arkansas as well as helping to transform the single story and stereotypes about African Americans.

Caree Banton, @diasporise, the_forgetful_historian
Karynecia Conner @thewordyprofessor

Music Moves Arkansas Film Showcase musicmovesar.com @musicmovesar

Anthony Ball (@anthonyballnwa) and Reginald James

Kaylynn Richardson (@ks.richardson) - The Prize

Justin Stewart - The Rock Van Winkle Documentary

Lakeshia Harper-Bradley – The Roots (@mighty.by.design)

Michael Day (@dayvisionfilms) and Rachel Williams of 5 News will host the event

Tags
Undisciplined Black History MonthMusic Moves
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is the host of <i>Undisciplined.</i>
See stories by Caree Banton
Karynecia Conner
See stories by Karynecia Conner
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
See stories by Leah Grant