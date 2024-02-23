Reading Black History Through Film
In this episode, we speak to three Black Film makers about conveying Black history through the lens of films. We explore how these different kinds of storytelling are facilitating new kinds of narratives about African Americans and Arkansas as well as helping to transform the single story and stereotypes about African Americans.
Caree Banton, @diasporise, the_forgetful_historian
Karynecia Conner @thewordyprofessor
Music Moves Arkansas Film Showcase musicmovesar.com @musicmovesar
Anthony Ball (@anthonyballnwa) and Reginald James
Kaylynn Richardson (@ks.richardson) - The Prize
Justin Stewart - The Rock Van Winkle Documentary
Lakeshia Harper-Bradley – The Roots (@mighty.by.design)
Michael Day (@dayvisionfilms) and Rachel Williams of 5 News will host the event