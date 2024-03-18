Karynecia, Our new Co-Host: It’s the Storytelling For Me
In this episode, we get to know Dr. Karynecia Elizabeth Conner, the new Co-host of Undisciplined Podcast! We learn about the twists and turns on Karynecia's life path that has led her to us and the University of Arkansas! You'll learn how she used tragedy to triumph, what makes her so Texas, what her greatest inspirations are, and what the listeners can expect from her as a co-host. Don't miss this one!
@the_forgetful_historian
@thewordyprofessor