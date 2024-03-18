© 2024 KUAF
Undisciplined

Karynecia, Our new Co-Host: It’s the Storytelling For Me

By Caree Banton,
Karynecia ConnerLeah Grant
Published March 18, 2024 at 2:59 PM CDT
In this episode, we get to know Dr. Karynecia Elizabeth Conner, the new Co-host of Undisciplined Podcast! We learn about the twists and turns on Karynecia's life path that has led her to us and the University of Arkansas! You'll learn how she used tragedy to triumph, what makes her so Texas, what her greatest inspirations are, and what the listeners can expect from her as a co-host. Don't miss this one!

Undisciplined
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is the host of <i>Undisciplined.</i>
Karynecia Conner
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
