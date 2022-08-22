Meeting The Next Generation of Global Changemakers

In the fifth episode of Points of Departure, we hear from four students about their experience with the Arkansas Global Changemakers. Three University of Arkansas students - Julianna Kantner, Sol Halle and Caleb Elkington-Stauss - and one high school student from Hass Hall Academy - Anders Hare - share how the changemaker class and model have helped them discover new approaches to addressing social problems, integrating business and public service and how young people can find the tools to make a direct impact in their communities.

