3 dead, hundreds injured after storms rouse scorpions in Egypt

Three people are dead and hundreds are injured after inclement weather roused hordes of venomous scorpions out of their hiding places and into streets and homes.

Vicious rain, dust storms, and snow in the southern city of Aswan last week drove out scorpions as well as snakes, Al-Ahram, a government-run Egyptian newspaper, reports. Three people have died from scorpion stings and 450 people have been injured by the stings thus far, BBC News reports, citing an unnamed health official.

Those who have been injured are being treated with antivenom in hospitals as well as in medical centers that are located in more remote areas, according to Al-Ahram. Health officials have even called in doctors who were on vacation to help treat the influx of patients.

In the meantime, residents are being asked to stay inside their homes. Ashraf Attia, Aswan governor, also limited traffic for a time, closing local highways to prevent accidents due to limited mobility in the rain, the outlet reports.

Scorpion stings can be lethal. The Egyptian fat-tailed scorpion, a species found throughout Northern Africa, in particular has been described by one of the most deadly in the world, according to the Saint Louis Zoo.

