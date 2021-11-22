70 year-old Wynne man reported missing for over 20 days

A 70-year-old Cross County man has been missing since the beginning of the month; prompting a silver alert to be activated.

The Wynne Police Department needs the public's help in finding Howard Earl Holmes. Holmes was last seen at 611 Martin Luther King Street in Wynne back on November 2.

Holmes is described as a black bald man with brown eyes, 5'7" tall, and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-5700.

