Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

At 75,000 Tests, Arkansas Is Less Than Halfway to July Testing Goal

By 1 hour ago

At Tuesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state had added another 794 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period. Hospitalizations rose by six to 445 and there were eight more deaths bringing the total to 331. Pulaski County reported the most new cases with 111. Washington and Benton Counties had 68 and 36 new cases, respectively, and Sebastian County had an additional 52. The state conducted 6,563 tests, which means a total of 75,445 tests have been conducted this month, less than half of the governor's 200,000 test goal for July. Arkansas Secretary of Health Nate Smith said the public health lab completed a record 1,832 tests today and there are plans to double the test processing capacity to provide faster turnaround times as commercial labs are struggling to keep up as cases surge across the country. Stephanie Williams with ADH also provided an update on hiring hundreds more contact tracers for the state. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Former Senator Pryor Hospitalized with COVID-19, Saturday's Case Spike Attributed to Prison

By Jul 13, 2020

On Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 572 additional coronavirus cases in the state. Hospitalizations increased by 19 to a total of 439 and deaths increased by two to a total of 323. Washington and Benton Counties had 53 and 23 cases respectively. Pulaski County reported the most cases with 77. On Saturday, the state reported 1,061 new cases, the largest single-day increase the state has seen so far. Arkansas Secretary of Health Nate Smith said a large portion of the weekend's new cases, especially on Saturday, came from the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern.

Arkansas Records 1,061 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, UAMS Chancellor Weighs In on Masks

By Jul 13, 2020

On Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Health recorded 1,061 new cases of COVID-19 across the state making for the highest single-day increase in cases. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Cam Patterson also weighed in on the need for a statwide mask ordinance and school reopening.

Governor Delivers Coronavirus Response Briefing From De Queen

By Jul 10, 2020

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered Friday's coronavirus response briefing from De Queen where he announced the state had recorded another 751 new COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations increased by another eight, bringing the total to 402. Hot Springs County recorded the most new cases with 145 and Pulaski had 100. Benton and Washington Counties recorded 54 and 51 new cases, respectively. Sebastian County had an additional 42. The governor also discussed commercial lab test wait times.

Governor Delays Start of School Year As State Records 806 New Coronavirus Cases

By Jul 9, 2020

At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas reported 806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24-hour monitoring period, as well as 36 additional hospitalizations bringing the state to another record high of 394 with 82 people on ventilators. The governor also announced the start of the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed from August 13 to the week of August 24, but no later than August 26, to make sure school districts have additional time to plan and prepare for a blended learning environment.

Updated UAMS Models Project 6,000 to 20,000 New Coronavirus a Day by Fall

By Jul 9, 2020
Courtesy / UAMS

Updated coronavirus forecasting models from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences project between 6,000 and 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day by the end of September based on several behavioral scenarios. The models also predict Arkansas will reach a peak of cases at the end of October with 150,000 active cases.