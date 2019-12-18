An Abundance of Pre-Holiday Music Opportunities

The weekend before the Christmas holiday features funk, electronica, folk and many more live music opportunities.
Thursday, Dec. 19
- Jesse Dean and Friends at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 7 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen at Natural State Beer Co. (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
- The Odds, Jesse Dean at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Ben Miller Band, Flipoff Pirates at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Modeling, Rings at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Becky Adams at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- The Time Burners at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Jenna and Friends at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dance Monkey Dance at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Adam Johnston at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Home for the Holidays concert at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Monk is King at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
- Boom! Kinetic at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Columbus House Brewery (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Funk Factory, Michael Fields Jr. at Fayetteville Town Center (Fayetteville) - start at $35, 6 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Agony Inc., Spare the Dead, ReFrame at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Becky Adams, Bootleg Royale at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 7:30 p.m.
- Jesse Dean and Friends at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - `, 9:30 p.m.
- Christopher Fulmer at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Grady Nichols at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Hosty, Woody and Sunshine at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
- Dalton Richmond at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
- Rushad Eggleston at Maxine's Taproom (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.