An Abundance of Pre-Holiday Music Opportunities

The weekend before the Christmas holiday features funk, electronica, folk and many more live music opportunities.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Friday, Dec. 20

Saturday, Dec. 21

Sunday, Dec. 22

Monday, Dec. 23

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Music

Miracle on 34th Street Comes to Springdale

By Dec 16, 2019
Courtesy / Arts Center of the Ozarks

The holiday shows continue this week. Becca Martin-Brown, features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us a preview of an audio presentation of Miracle on 34th Street at the Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springale.

A Whole Lot of Holiday

By Dec 13, 2019

Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says theater takes center stage this holiday weekend.

Buffalo Gals to Premiere "Pray the Gay Away"

By & Dec 11, 2019
Courtesy / Melissa Carper

Old-school country and folk duo Buffalo Gals, comprised of Melissa Carper and Rebecca Patek, who are based in Nashville, will premiere their new music video "Pray the Gay Away" at Main Stage in downtown Eureka Springs Dec. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m. Noted crochet-artist Gina Galina will also perform. Tickets are $10 and available online or at the door.

Concert Series Highlights Women Musicians

By Dec 2, 2019
Courtesy / Wendy Love Edge

The Fayetteville Women’s Concert Series is wrapping up its second season Dec. 13 with a performance by Sarah Loethen at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar. Presented by nonprofit organization Bulldozer Health, the series highlights women musicians and raises money for both them and the nonprofit.

Australian Songwriter Sings Heartland-Inspired Country

By Dec 6, 2019
Courtesy / Matt Ward

Earlier this year, Australian country singer-songwriter Matt Ward released his new album titled Heartland, an album that would top the ARIA Country Music charts in Australia. Prior to the album's debut, Ward was in Northwest Arkansas to play a show with Arkansas native Bonnie Montgomery. While he was in the region, Ward came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk with us about the then upcoming release.