ACLU, others in Tennessee challenge bail bond rule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Civil rights activists are challenging a Tennessee court rule that says people who have been jailed can't get their bail bond deposit back when their case is finished until court costs and other fees are removed first. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, Civil Rights Corps and Choosing Justice Initiative announced Wednesday that they had sued Davidson County in federal court. It's Tennessee's second largest county and it includes Nashville. The groups argue the county is violating constitutional rights by forcing people to agree their cash bond will be subject to garnishment for fines, court costs and restitution.



