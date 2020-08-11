ADH Extends Partnership with ACHI to Produce School District-Level COVID-19 Data

Aug. 11, 2020 2:02 p.m. — During today's daily COVID-19 update, Gov. Hutchinson reported the state has 50,411 positive cases, an increase of 383 from yesterday. Hospitalizations decreased by 1 for a total of 507. Arkansas has 566 deaths related to the coronavirus, an increase of 11. In the last 24 hours, 4,140 tests were conducted. That's about 1,200 less than the day prior.

Health Secreatry Dr. Jose Romero reported the state has 6,847 active cases. Of those 60 are in nursing homes, 817 are in correctional facilities and 5,970 are in the community. Another 868 Arkansans have recovered, bringing that total to 42,998. There are 116 patients on ventilators, a decrease of 1. Only three counties had more than 20 cases: Pulaski County with 63, Sebastian County with 31 and Carroll County with 20.

Gov. Hutchinson announced a new effort to provide school district-level data about COVID-19. The Arkansas Department of Health is working with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, the Arkansas Department of Education and Geographic Information Systems to provide data on cumulative cases, active cases and positivity rate.

