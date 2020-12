Gypsy Camp, constructed on the banks of the Illinois River south of Siloam Springs in rural Benton County almost a century ago, is being preserved. The quaint girls' summer camp operated from 1921 to 1978 before turning into a private residence. Two years ago, a private partnership purchased the property to establish a a river outfitting business and restore the site, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Jerrid Gelinas provides a tour.