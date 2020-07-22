All About Eggs

There really isn’t a more versatile ingredient than eggs.

An egg is a potent protein source containing six grams of high-quality protein. It’s also one of the most economical sources of protein at approximately 17 cents per serving. This could be a life saver when stretching your food dollars to put together a quick, tasty, and nutritious meal for your family.

Of course, you can serve as the traditional breakfast food: scrambled, poached, boiled, or sunny side up, but eggs can also be the star at lunch and dinner. How? Just think outside the box.

Just about any recipe calling for beef, chicken, turkey, or tofu, could be substituted with egg. Think about sandwiches, wraps, salads and tacos. All of these could substitute egg for the meat or poultry to create a simple delicious lunch or dinner entree.

But don’t stop there. How about toast points with mashed avocado and sliced hardboiled egg on top for a delicious appetizer? Scrambled eggs and stir-fried veggie lettuce cups - this sounds awesome to me. Create a frittata for the family with eggs, chopped veggies on hand, and a flavorful herb like thyme. Stir fried brown rice with an assortment of chopped veggies and scrambled eggs. These are just a few ideas.

This is Sharon Moore for Church Health.

