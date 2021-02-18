All Memphis Light, Gas and Water Customers to Boil Water Until Further Notice

All Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers in Shelby County are being directed to vigorously boil their water before consuming it. That includes for drinking purposes, making ice or using it to brush your teeth or wash you face and hands.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.

Freezing temperatures and water main breaks have impacted the the utility's water pressure, which could reduce its quality, MLGW said in a release. Of particular concern is the potential for bacteria to enter the system.

Water should be boiled for at least three minutes and allowed to cool before consumption.

Separate water systems in the cities of Collierville, Germantown, Bartlett and Millington are not impacted, officials have told other media outlets.

MLGW is also asking customers to do their best to conserve water by taking short showers and putting off tasks like laundry.

