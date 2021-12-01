Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater brings 2 dances made for the web to the stage

Like all performing arts organizations, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater stopped giving in-person concerts in March 2020. During the pandemic, they created online content. Now, two of the pieces that were conceived for streaming are being put onstage, as the company returns to New York's City Center.

Robert Battle, Alvin Ailey's artistic director for the past 10 years, says the dancers were out on the road when everything shut down: "They actually had just flown to Dallas, and we brought them home."

Not only did the tour halt, but the Ailey school and all other activities ceased. Battle says some of the younger members of the company decided to film themselves at home, performing excerpts from Alvin Ailey's masterpiece, "Revelations," and splice together a video. "And I think it spoke to the time," he explains, "because in these little recordings that they put together, you know, you saw their dogs walking across and you saw their children joining in; that their home place became their workplace...like for all of us."

That video sparked the company to create a digital platform, Ailey All Access. And, within strict COVID protocols – this was before there were any vaccines – they began to create new dances to stream. Jamar Roberts, Ailey's resident choreographer, was given an assignment.

"They told me, you know, 'We want to commission you to make a piece, but you must know that this piece has to be socially distant,'" he says. "And I said, 'wow,' and then I said, 'OK,' because I love challenges. I had to figure out how to make a piece where no one touches, where we rehearse in mask the entire performance – so, I can't see any facial expressions – and make it all make sense!" he explains, laughing.

In the video, there are 25 socially distanced squares on the stage, and a large square – a cube – is pushed on, for a solo dance. The work's title, "Holding Space," Roberts explains, is a play on words, three times over.

"It's the wellness term, as in the act of presence and being there for someone," he says. "It is an actual holding space. And then also the word space – I kind of deck the piece out in this high-tech, futuristic kind of look, mainly as a veneer to kind of draw the audience in, only to have them later find out that maybe this piece is about something a little bit deeper.

"Essentially," he continues, "what I'm trying to speak to is society, as a collective, and how we are in this moment, to me, that feels very fast. And it feels very volatile, and it feels very high speed all the time."

Battle created his own socially distanced dance for streaming. A quartet, it's called "For Four." It has its own multiple meanings. "The music is in 4/4," Battle explains. "It's [by] Wynton Marsalis."

Like Roberts, Battle was attempting to capture the moment: "Its frenetic. It's a little saucy. That frenetic-ness is both fun and, also, I think, speaks to the way we've all felt; a little like we don't know if we're going or coming. Should we be happy? Are we angry? Are we sad?" He adds, "Not just because of the pandemic, but because of the political atmosphere, because of the racial atmosphere, if you will. All of the things that were going on. Take one of them and it's enough to cause severe anxiety. Take them all together, and we're not able to be on stage where we usually can dance that stuff out." He grunts. "Uch! We needed 'For Four.' We needed something to kind of bring us together."

And now, audiences will be able to see "For Four" live as it enters Ailey's repertory. Battle says he didn't need to change much, since the filmed version was choreographed on a proscenium stage, and the camera zoomed in on individual performers.

"Holding Space," Roberts says, is "essentially the same piece, without the squares. That is what I tried to do. I didn't want to, you know, suddenly choreograph moves where people were touching each other, because I wanted it to be a sort of a document of that particular time."

The company's three-week season at New York's City Center, incidentally, will be the last time Roberts appears with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. He'll be retiring, and performing a new solo, called "You Are the Golden Hour That Would Soon Evanesce," which documents his feelings right now.



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Today, the Supreme Court heard a case that could ultimately reverse the constitutional right to an abortion. The justices are considering a Mississippi law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks. But the state of Mississippi argued further that the court's previous decisions establishing the right to an abortion were wrongly decided.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SCOTT STEWART: Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey haunt our country. They have no basis in the Constitution. They have no home in our history or traditions.

SHAPIRO: That's Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart. And one of those fighting to keep abortion legal is Hillary Schneller of the Center for Reproductive Rights. She is the co-lead attorney on this case and was in the courtroom today. Good to have you with us.

HILLARY SCHNELLER: Thank you.

SHAPIRO: Today's arguments left many with the impression that the justices will hollow out Roe, if not overturn it altogether. Is that your sense after your team fielded questions from the nine members of the court?

SCHNELLER: Well, I mean, I think it's always a little difficult to read the tea leaves. I think our takeaway was that my colleague, Julie Rikelman, as well as the solicitor general for the United States, were able to get out all of the arguments that we wanted to today, to emphasize for the court that, you know, the right to abortion is critical for women's equality. And there would be tremendous harm and chaos if the court accepted Mississippi's radical request to overturn Roe and Casey, which have been, you know, foundational, important rights for millions of people for 50 years.

SHAPIRO: This case has been decades in the making. Abortion rights opponents have been laying the groundwork for a very long time. And so I want to ask you a question that I put to Mississippi's former governor earlier this week. If this is the case that tips the scales and ends the constitutional right to abortion, what will it mean to you to have been at the center of that?

SCHNELLER: I mean, we are focusing on the fact that we have done everything, you know, humanly possible to advocate for our clients, Jackson Women's Health Organization, you know, the last remaining abortion clinic in Mississippi, as well as thousands of people who have made the decision whether to continue a pregnancy in their lifetimes. It's - you know, I'd rather be in this fight than not. So it's been an honor to continue to do that, you know, to the fullest extent that we can.

SHAPIRO: How do your clients feel today went?

SCHNELLER: Well, one of our clients, Shannon Brewer, the director of Jackson Women's Health Organization, spoke at the rally outside the court. And she was energized by, you know, the show of support for her clinic and for, you know, all of the patients that they serves in Mississippi, as well as, you know, folks from other states who, in particular, given the ban that has been in effect in Texas for several months now, who are traveling now to Mississippi. The clinic has really been a haven for a lot of folks, and I think she felt, you know, energized and really supported by all the folks outside the court today.

SHAPIRO: If the justices do side with the state of Mississippi, there are few possible paths they could take. Will you first walk us through what would happen if the justices were to adopt the most sweeping argument, that there is no constitutional right to abortion? What would the immediate consequences across the U.S. be?

SCHNELLER: Well, we know that half the states in the country are poised to ban abortion if the floor that Roe provides is no longer there. So that is, you know, incredible chaos and devastation for, you know, thousands of people who are making this decision. In states across the South and Midwest, it would force people who have the means to travel to a place where abortion remains legal. But for many, you know, people on low incomes, communities of color who are already challenged in getting access to abortion, you know, won't be able to actually make that happen.

SHAPIRO: And if the justices were to issue a more narrow ruling siding with the state of Mississippi, upholding the law that bans abortions after 15 weeks without entirely rejecting the idea of a constitutional right, what would the implications of that be?

SCHNELLER: So I think, you know, it's a little tricky to, again, read the tea leaves. But the arguments we've made in this case are that there really is no middle ground here. To uphold a 15-week ban is to overturn the viability line that is central to Roe and Casey. There's no principle distinction between a 15-week ban and a 12-week ban and a 10-week ban. And I'm not just sort of stewing hypotheticals. States have passed bans on abortion at virtually every point in pregnancy. They're all blocked because of Roe. And without that floor, you know, we would see states continue to try to enforce those bans.

SHAPIRO: Just in our last 30 seconds or so, as you look long term at the next five, 10 years, what do you think the strategy of abortion rights supporters such as yourself ought to be?

SCHNELLER: I think it is both in the courts and in legislatures and in the public to make clear that this right to make fundamental decisions about our bodies must be with the individual and not with the government.

SHAPIRO: Hilary Schneller, senior staff attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, thank you for your time today.

SCHNELLER: Thank you so much.

