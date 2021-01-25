Appointments to Receive Second Doses of Vaccine Now Available in Shelby Co.

By Katie Riordan 2 hours ago

 

Starting this Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department is offering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Appling Emissions Station in East Memphis for those who received their first shot between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3.

The Appling location will be utilized until Saturday. The following week, second doses will be available at the Pipkin Building in Midtown and the Germantown Baptist Church in Germantown. 

Those eligible must reserve an appointment either online  or by calling (901) 222-SHOT (7468) and should carry their vaccination card with them to their appointment.

Detailed hours and direct sign-up links follow: 

 

January 27–January 29, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; January 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Appling Emissions Station

2355 Appling City Cove

Memphis, TN 38133

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SecondDoseAppling

 

February 2–February 6, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pipkin Building

940 Early Maxwell Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38104

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SecondDosePipkin

 

February 2–February 6, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (February 3 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Germantown Baptist Church

9450 Poplar Avenue

Germantown, TN 38139

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SecondDoseGermantown

 
 
 
Copyright 2021 WKNO. To see more, visit WKNO.