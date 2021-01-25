Appointments to Receive Second Doses of Vaccine Now Available in Shelby Co.





Starting this Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department is offering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Appling Emissions Station in East Memphis for those who received their first shot between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3.



The Appling location will be utilized until Saturday. The following week, second doses will be available at the Pipkin Building in Midtown and the Germantown Baptist Church in Germantown.



Those eligible must reserve an appointment either online or by calling (901) 222-SHOT (7468) and should carry their vaccination card with them to their appointment.



Detailed hours and direct sign-up links follow:







January 27–January 29, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; January 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Appling Emissions Station



2355 Appling City Cove



Memphis, TN 38133



https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SecondDoseAppling







February 2–February 6, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Pipkin Building



940 Early Maxwell Blvd.



Memphis, TN 38104



https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SecondDosePipkin







February 2–February 6, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (February 3 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)



Germantown Baptist Church



9450 Poplar Avenue



Germantown, TN 38139



https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SecondDoseGermantown