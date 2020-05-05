Arkansan Gives Perspective, Fears of COVID-19 Cases Spiking As People Leave Quarantine

Quarantine fatigue is a major concern with those who are most vulnerable. As the economy starts to slowly open up, those with weakened immune systems are concerned about the expected increase in the numbers of COVID-19 cases. For this perspective, I talked to Brittany Reeves, no relation. She is a graduate student at Arkansas State University. Reeves has the most severe form of spina bifida. She is an amputee and her immune system is extremely compromised. In this interview, I talked to her about her health conditions and her concerns about catching COVID-19. Also, I talked about her mom, whom we interviewed earlier on KASU. Her mom is Dr. Sherlita Amler. Amler is from Marmaduke and has several degrees from Arkansas State. She is currently the Health Commissioner in Westchester, New York and has been on the front lines during the outbreak in New York.. This is my 30- minute interview with Brittany Reeves. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.



Copyright 2020 KASU. To see more, visit KASU