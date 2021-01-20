Related Program: 
Arkansas Health Department Monitoring for COVID-19 Variants

By 1 hour ago

It's been 10 months since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Arkansas and infections are continuing to increase at a pace of over a thousand new cases per day. While new case numbers were comparatively low on Monday and Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson warned the decrease shouldn't be mistaken for the end of the crisis. Hutchinson, who is 70, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Arkansas Department of Health earlier this week. He also provided an update on the doses received by the state. As is usually the case, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero also attended yesterday's weekly coronavirus response briefing. He said the state is watching closely for new strains of COVID-19 that have been detected in other parts of the world and the U.S., but added it's not unusual for a virus to develop variants. Romero said it's just a matter of time before coronavirus variants make their way into Arkansas and the CDC anticipates that by March, the variants will be the dominant strain found in the U.S. Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key also provided an update. He said the state is now offering a new resource to help students, especially those learning from home, to stay on track with their studies. ADE has partnered with the Arkansas Department of Human Services to create a statewide community resources portal, which offers sources of support for barriers like food insecurity and mental health. The portal can be accessed by any school, organization or individual. To watch the full briefing, click here.

State Department of Education Releases Results of Parent Survey

More than 60 percent of Arkansas parents say their child is learning the same or more while attending school during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's one of the findings of a survey developed by the Arkansas Department of Education's Office for Family Engagement and the University of Arkansas's Office for Education Policy. The results of the survey were presented to the State Board of Education on Friday.

Pets Rarely Catch COVID-19, Arkansas Vet Says

Are domestic pets like cats and dogs at risk for becoming infected with COVID-19? Arkansas Department of Health State Public Health Veterinarian Laura Rothfeldt says even though chances are low, certain precautions should be taken.

Demand Outstrips Supply As State Gets Fewer Than 38,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses a Week

This week, two groups of people in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout are eligible to receive the vaccine. They include people over the age of 70, as well as educators and staff at K-12 schools, higher education and daycare facilities. While there's a lot to be excited about, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, with the Arkansas Department of Health, says the current demand for the vaccine outstrips supply as the state is receiving fewer than 38,000 doses per week.

Outdoor Activities Surge During Pandemic, Industry Prepares To Meet Demand in 2021

The outdoor recreation industry saw a boom in interest as more people looked for safe activites to do during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now stores and service providers are preparing to meet more demand in 2021.

State's Alternative Care Sites Scheduled To Begin Accepting COVID-19 Patients Next Week

As hospitalizations for COVID-19 throughout Arkansas remain at all time highs, the state and its healthcare partners are preparing for the continued upward trend in cases by opening two alternative care sites next week. The facilities, which will provide 124 additional beds, will be located in Little Rock and Van Buren and will mostly be used to care for low-acuity COVID-19 patients.